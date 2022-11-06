Annual Veteran’s Day Parade continues

Energy Alert
Annual Veterans Day Parade
By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Veteran’s Day parade was held in Jonesboro on Saturday ahead of the actual holiday on November 11.

The parade was full of American flags waving in the air and dozens of people full of gratitude for those who fought for the United States.

The gratitude did not go unnoticed by veterans like Harold Thetford, who served in Vietnam.

“It’s so good to see the support we have. It’s more than it used to be,” he said.

The chill of the morning didn’t stop people from showing up. Carl G. Mosby, who served five tours, said he has seen people come in sleet and rain and he is always grateful to see people show up.

“It’s great. Every year we celebrate our Veteran’s Day, and it means a lot to me and a lot of other people,”said Mosby.

The day and the parade might be for the veterans, but to Harold, it means more.

“It’s about veterans supporting veterans. That’s what I believe in,” he said.

Mosby said he was always thankful to those who made time to come… and he also hoped they enjoyed the say.

“I hope they enjoy the programs that we put. It means a lot to us, and it means a lot to the kids and the people,” he said.

