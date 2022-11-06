Energy Alert
A big festival for a small community

Black Rock Festival
By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black Rock Foothills festival was held in Black Rock on Saturday.

The small town of just under 600 held its annual festival and Foothills Committee Chairman, Pat Roty Jr., said it is a festival the community is happy to have.

“They’re just glad we do something for the city of Black Rock and the town. Not just the city but the whole community around us,” he said.

The festival brought vendors with their goods, food like pancakes and barbecue, games for the kids, and entertainment by different singers.

Roty said the goal of the festival was to bring families together and have a good time.

“We try to have a festival out here to bring families out. Let friends sit around and talk and reminisce. I mean, that’s what it’s all for,” he said.

