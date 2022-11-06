Community hosts events supporting law enforcement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The nice weather paved way for a night of music and fun at Shop Local Park.

Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation held a ‘Cookout for the Blue’ event Saturday.

It began with a race at 8 a.m. at the Griffin Training Center and moved to a fun gathering in Farville Curve this evening.

The group helps officers from all entities in the state and their families.

Callie Talley organized the event and says they are more than happy to have made $1,400 in donations.

“I’m just thrilled, I was really nervous when we decided to do this, we were hoping to raise maybe a couple of thousand dollars, but to be $12,000 in so far it is incredible,” she said.

If you couldn’t make the event, Talley says you can still help.

They have a Facebook page that allows you to donate money to Code 3.

Best of all, Facebook doesn’t have any fees so 100% of the proceeds go directly to them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.