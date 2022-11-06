Energy Alert
Direct flights to New York City from Clinton National Airport

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport officially launched American Airlines’ new nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City.

The first flight left the airport Friday morning at 6:03 a.m. and arrival arrived at LGA around 10:00 a.m., then had a return flight departing at 6:50 p.m. with an arrival time of 9:16 p.m.

According to KATV, the airport has been working since 2014 to provide this route through American Airlines, which has been one of the most requested for Little Rock travelers.

KARK spoke with Shane Carter with the Little Rock National Airport who said the flights will take place year-round and be flown on an Embraer aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration with 12 first-class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

The airport is also working on a terminal improvement plan and expects an increase in holiday traffic compared to previous years.

They suggest booking your holiday flights as soon as possible and encourage travelers to get to the airport at least two hours in advance to prevent missed flights and delays.

