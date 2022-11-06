Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Cards slugger Matt Holliday joins Redbirds’ coaching staff

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)(Billy Hurst | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A familiar face will be in the Cardinals dugout this upcoming season.

Sunday, the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday will be a bench coach for the 2023 season. Holliday was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Oakland A’s in 2009 and patrolled left field for the Cardinals until 2016. He finished his career two years later with the Colorado Rockies and later became the baseball coach at Oklahoma State.

In addition to Holliday, the Redbirds are also adding Dusty Blake as pitching coach; Turner Ward is being promoted to hitting coach, Brandon Allen is being brought in as assistant hitting coach and Julio Rangel will be the bullpen coach and assistant pitching coach. Ward was the Cards’ assistant hitting coach in 2022, Blake has been a pitching strategist with the organization since 2021. Allen was the hitting coach in AAA Memphis in since 2020 and Rangel was the pitching coordinator for the Red Sox for the past two seasons.

The rest of the coaching staff will remain the same.

The news comes more than a week after it was announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux would not return next season.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
As strong storms make their way into Northeast Arkansas, a few counties are already being hit...
Thousands without power amid strong storms
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
According to the Hayti Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers received a report from...
Ex-early learning center worker charged with abusing students
According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was...
Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates the last out in the fifth inning in...
Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws during the first inning in Game 4 of...
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti celebrates their win in Game 3 of...
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros