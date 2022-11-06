Hospitals seeing high volume of respiratory illness, experts share tips for navigating season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In response to an influx of RSV and flu cases, experts at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital share tips for navigating the season.

A media release from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says respiratory illness is a major concern for children each year. This year, hospitals across the county are seeing a spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza.

Flu vaccines are available and recommended for children aged 6 months and older. Keeping up‐to‐date vaccines and boosters can help prevent severe respiratory illnesses.

There is no current vaccine for RSV but the drug Palivzumab is available to help prevent severe cases in high‐risk infants and children.

Basic steps to take for prevention include:

Regular hand washing and keeping your hands away from your face

Coughing and sneezing into a tissue or upper sleeve

Disinfecting toys and hard surfaces

Keeping infants and young children away from adults and siblings with colds

Experts said it’s important to note that RSV symptoms often mimic the common cold.

Contact your pediatrician if you think your infant or toddler might have a respiratory infection.

Your pediatrician can give you more information on respiratory infections and available vaccines or call Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at (901) 287‐6030 or visit their website.

