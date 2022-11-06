Energy Alert
WBU men’s hoops opens on 29-0 run, wins season-opener

By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist (1-0) tipped off their season on a high note, beating NCCAA foe Central Christian College of the Bible 118-53 at the Southerland-Mabee Center Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles, picked fifth in the AMC Preseason Poll, opened the game with 29 unanswered points over the first eight minutes of the game.

It was a balanced attack for WBU, as all 13 players who saw the court scored, including five in double figures. They were led by Swifton native Ben Keton’s 19 points. The Lyon transfer also chipped in six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The Eagles made 46 field goals including 15 threes, draining 58 percent of their shots.

The defense was just as effective, holding the Saints to 33 percent shooting from the field, forcing 31 turnovers and 21 steals.

Williams will get Sunday off before travelling to face Haskell Monday night at 6:00 PM.

