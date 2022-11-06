Energy Alert
Williams Baptist men’s soccer stays unbeaten, advances to AMC Semifinals

The Eagles advanced to the AMC Semifinals Saturday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist (14-0-2) scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, knocking off Central Baptist (8-8-3) 3-0 to advance to the American Midwest Semifinals at WBU Soccer Park Saturday.

The top-seeded Eagles got on the board first in the 80th minute after Gabriel Otero set up Gabriel de Paula. Otero would add one of his own on a penalty kick with less than four minutes to play. In the final minute, Lucas Camilo tacked on the third and final goal thanks to a beautiful feed from Tiago Alfieri.

WBU had 21 shots (13 on goal), while holding the Mustangs to six. Alejandro Perez finished with five saves in goal for the Eagles.

Williams Baptist will host fourth-seeded Harris-Stowe Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM in the AMC Semifinals.

