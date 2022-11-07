Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 killed, another injured in crash

One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville.

Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck veered left, leaving the roadway and through a yard.

The truck hit a tree, partially ejecting Anderson.

Anderson died in the crash.

His passenger, 26-year-old Zachary Forsythe of Dell, was taken to Great River Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Two University of Arkansas football players arrested
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Black Rock festival
A big festival for a small community
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Dennis Robert Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of 43-year-old Larry D. Jones...
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
The initial incident report said officers responded to a shooting call just after 11:30 p.m....
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.