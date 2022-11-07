1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville.

Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck veered left, leaving the roadway and through a yard.

The truck hit a tree, partially ejecting Anderson.

Anderson died in the crash.

His passenger, 26-year-old Zachary Forsythe of Dell, was taken to Great River Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

