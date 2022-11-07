Energy Alert
#10 Arkansas men’s basketball tips off season Monday night

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Year 100 for the Arkansas men’s basketball program will officially start on Monday (Nov. 7) when the Razorbacks host North Dakota State in the teams’ 2022-23 season opener. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Also starting this week is year four of the Eric Musselman Live radio show. Show one will be Tuesday (Nov. 8) and show two will be Monday (Nov. 14). Both shows start at 7 pm and will be broadcast live from Sassy’s Red House on College Avenue. Due to limited space, fans should call 479-856-6366 to reserve a table for the first two shows. (Note: Shows 3-12 will all be on Mondays and broadcast from Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille.)

  • Did you know, the season opener in year one for Razorback men’s basketball (1923-24) was played on Dec. 19 in Talequah, Okla., versus Northeastern State? Arkansas won, 19-13.
  • Arkansas is 1-0 all-time versus North Dakota State. The Razorbacks defeated the Bison, 71-55, on Dec. 20, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.
  • Arkansas is 80-19 in season openers all-time and 89-10 in home openers.
  • Arkansas has won 46 of the last 48 season openers dating back to 1974-75 with both losses coming on neutral courts. One was the 1994-95 opener when preseason #1 Arkansas fell to preseason #3 UMass (104-80) in the Tipoff Classic (Springfield, Mass.). The other was the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in OT) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.
  • Arkansas has won 48 straight home openers dating back to 1974-75.
  • Arkansas is a perfect 29-0 in Bud Walton Arena for home openers.
  • Eric Musselman is 7-0 in both home and season openers. Over the last six seasons, his season opener was also his home opener. In his first year as a collegiate head coach, Nevada opened the season with a win in Hawai’i and returned to Reno to win its home opener.• For the second time in program history, Arkansas will play seven games in the month of November. The other time came in 2019-20 — Coach Muss’ first year.
  • Nov. 7 is the second-earliest season opener in school history. The earliest opener came in 2019-20 versus Rice on Nov. 5 in Coach Muss’ first year.
  • Arkansas is 134-40 (.770) all-time in the month of November, including a 15-0 mark under Musselman.

