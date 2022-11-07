Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register on seismograph

Two moments during the LSU vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5, registered on a seismograph, according to university officials.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two moments during the LSU vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5, registered on a seismograph, according to university officials.

The first moment that registered on the seismograph was at 10:03 p.m. That’s when the LSU Tigers scored a touchdown in overtime. The university says the second moment was at 10:06 p.m. when the Tigers score the game-winning two-point conversion.

The Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide with a final score of 32-31. Click here for a more complete recap of the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk...
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in crash
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Two University of Arkansas football players arrested
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest

Latest News

Lawrence County Clerk seeing ‘wonderful’ turnout for early voting
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Two University of Arkansas football players arrested
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs
Jmarious Rodgers charged with capital murder
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide