Arkansas gas prices rise

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a rise in gas prices, averaging $3.22 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com reports that prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

REGION 8 PRICES: PUMP PATROL

However, prices are still 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago,” GasBuddy reported.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

