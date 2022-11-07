Arkansas women’s basketball tips off the season Monday at UAPB

Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Time: 6 p.m.

Opponent: UAPB

Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Watch: UAPB Sports Network

Listen: Razorback Sports Network from IMG

STORYLINES

This Razorbacks are opening the season with a true road contest for the first time since 2006 when Arkansas started out the year at Clemson with a 75-69 win

The game marks the first time since 2011 the Razorbacks will open away from Bud Walton Arena. That contest in 2011 resulted in a 68-60 loss to Minnesota at the WBI Tipoff Classic

Arkansas starting on Nov. 7 is the earliest the Hogs have ever begun a season

Makayla Daniels is the leader among all the returners on this team, coming off last season having averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She is now a part of the 1,000-point club and was named to the SEC Preseason Second Team, as decided by the league’s head coaches

Erynn Barnum is also another veteran leader on the team, being tabbed to the Katrina McClain Preseason Watch List

SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer returns to the floor, along with SEC All-Freshman Team member Jersey Wolfenbarger, who is back to playing her normal position at guard