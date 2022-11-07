Energy Alert
Arkansas women’s basketball tips off the season Monday at UAPB

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Time: 6 p.m.

Opponent: UAPB

Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Watch: UAPB Sports Network

Listen: Razorback Sports Network from IMG

Tickets: If available, click HERE

Game Notes

Live Stats

STORYLINES

  • This Razorbacks are opening the season with a true road contest for the first time since 2006 when Arkansas started out the year at Clemson with a 75-69 win
  • The game marks the first time since 2011 the Razorbacks will open away from Bud Walton Arena. That contest in 2011 resulted in a 68-60 loss to Minnesota at the WBI Tipoff Classic
  • Arkansas starting on Nov. 7 is the earliest the Hogs have ever begun a season
  • Makayla Daniels is the leader among all the returners on this team, coming off last season having averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She is now a part of the 1,000-point club and was named to the SEC Preseason Second Team, as decided by the league’s head coaches
  • Erynn Barnum is also another veteran leader on the team, being tabbed to the Katrina McClain Preseason Watch List
  • SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer returns to the floor, along with SEC All-Freshman Team member Jersey Wolfenbarger, who is back to playing her normal position at guard
  • The Razorbacks were projected to finish fourth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll and tie for fifth in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. Arkansas’ media poll placement is the best for the program since prior to the 1995-96 season

