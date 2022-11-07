Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Election to decide if alcohol sales will be allowed in Weiner

Inside of the coolers inside the Jordan's in Waldenburg where many Weiner residents go to...
Inside of the coolers inside the Jordan's in Waldenburg where many Weiner residents go to purchase alcohol.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Cracking open a cold one is something that requires more effort than usual for people in Wiener with it being a dry city, but that could change this election.

Residents of the city will be voting on whether to keep the town dry or change it to wet and allow alcohol sales at convenience stores within city limits.

John Patrick Latham is one man who says he does not understand the rule considering you can go anywhere else throughout Poinsett County and buy alcohol.

“We are in a wet county, so I think the bible belts kind of run the town, but I don’t think it’s right,” Latham said. “I mean you got to go down there or up the road another 10 miles and go to Harrisburg.”

Latham is referring to the small town of Waldenburg where residents who want to buy alcohol drive in order to purchase it.

It is a drive that many make on a weekly basis. The gas station stores in Waldenburg said they hope the town stays dry so that people will continue to purchase items from their stores.

The store is not alone, some residents like Emanual Diaz say the town should stay the way it is because of safety reasons.

“I think it is dangerous and it’s not good for your health,” Diaz said. “It just makes people crazy, and I think Weiner is good how it is.”

Supports stress that it will keep revenue in town and not have other areas earn from their residents.

The issue will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Region 8 News will update the story as voting results are posted.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk...
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in crash
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Two University of Arkansas football players suspended following arrest
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest

Latest News

Lawrence County Clerk seeing ‘wonderful’ turnout for early voting
New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings.
Poll: Missourians give President Biden low approval ratings
Martin Lilly and Sonia Fonticiella are running for the position.
VOTE 2022: Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District
Democratic governor candidate Chris Jones meeting with faculty members at Arkansas State...
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State