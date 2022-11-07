Election to decide if alcohol sales will be allowed in Weiner

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Cracking open a cold one is something that requires more effort than usual for people in Wiener with it being a dry city, but that could change this election.

Residents of the city will be voting on whether to keep the town dry or change it to wet and allow alcohol sales at convenience stores within city limits.

John Patrick Latham is one man who says he does not understand the rule considering you can go anywhere else throughout Poinsett County and buy alcohol.

“We are in a wet county, so I think the bible belts kind of run the town, but I don’t think it’s right,” Latham said. “I mean you got to go down there or up the road another 10 miles and go to Harrisburg.”

Latham is referring to the small town of Waldenburg where residents who want to buy alcohol drive in order to purchase it.

It is a drive that many make on a weekly basis. The gas station stores in Waldenburg said they hope the town stays dry so that people will continue to purchase items from their stores.

The store is not alone, some residents like Emanual Diaz say the town should stay the way it is because of safety reasons.

“I think it is dangerous and it’s not good for your health,” Diaz said. “It just makes people crazy, and I think Weiner is good how it is.”

Supports stress that it will keep revenue in town and not have other areas earn from their residents.

The issue will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.

Region 8 News will update the story as voting results are posted.

