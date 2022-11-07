Wet Start to the Week

Dense fog and showers have come to start the week off wet. Fog won’t last all day but off and on again showers are possible through this evening. Rainfall amounts won’t be impressive, but it will be enough to need a jacket as light rain dampens the day. Temperatures stay in the 60s without much or any sunshine. Later this week, the 60s become 70s and maybe even 80s. Warm days are numbered though. Much colder air is set to arrive later this weekend. Highs drop into the 50s and overnight lows will be near or below freezing. Not much, if any, rain is expected with the front bringing the colder weather. Cold air may stick around for a while and we’ll have to watch for chances for winter weather by the end of the month. This earlier in the season, southern Missouri and far northern Arkansas would have the best chance. We’ll let you know if we see anything on the way.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.