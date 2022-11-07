Higher inflation can impact holiday shopping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rise in inflation could affect holiday shopping this year.

The country is currently seeing inflation that is higher than normal. Former Arkansas State University economics professor, Dr. Gary Latanich said inflation should normally be anywhere from 2% to 2.5%.

“Inflation right now is somewhere between 8% and 6% percent. It’s higher more than it should be,” he said.

There have been several contributing factors to inflation including a labor shortage and supply chain issues. Those factors could have varying effects on shopping this Christmas, whether it means having less money to spend or paying more in stores.

“The bad news is that fuel and rent prices are rising and so that’s going to constrain the amount of money you have to spend on Christmas shopping,” said Latanich.

If stores pay more money for the goods they sell, it means consumers will as well. Dr. Latanich said a rise in shipping costs could increase prices for goods.

“Well even if they’re a small business, they must get their product on a container ship. Container ship prices have doubled so that alone, just to cover the costs of transportation make the product expensive,” he said.

Bigger retailers are equipped to handle inflation. Many can buy in bulk and get discounts when they buy. A smaller business usually bears the brunt of rising costs which means their products can be more expensive.

The costs of goods aren’t the only thing affected by inflation, those who travel for the holidays could also spend more this year.

“What’s going to be rising for the holidays is travel, it’s up more than it’s ever been. And prices are going to rise. You’re going to pay a lot if you want to fly,” said Latanich.

Inflation may cause a bigger dent in consumer wallets this year but for Dr. Latanich, the hope for normalcy is not too far off.

“My guess is that by the end of 2023 you will see inflation be two percent, two and a half percent,” he said.

