Lawrence County Clerk seeing ‘wonderful’ turnout for early voting

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Election officials in Lawrence County say they are pleased with the turnout for early voting in this year’s election.

Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said the county’s current numbers show a great turnout so far.

“Voter turnout has been wonderful in Lawrence County,” said Stowers. “We’re up to approximately at least 1900, I would say, for early voting, which is a very good turnout.”

She said the numbers this year might rank higher than the election in 2020.

I think we are looking at more turnout than we had in 2020 if we didn’t have the presidential election, and I’m not so sure that it’s not as good, if not better, even with the presidential election that year.”

Stowers said she believes the highly contested races and issues could be a factor for the higher numbers.

