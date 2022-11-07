Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the home, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Witnesses provided officers with a physical description of the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

After a search, Rodgers was located at a nearby hotel and taken into custody for questioning.

He is charged with capital murder.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident can call WMPD at 870-735-1210.

