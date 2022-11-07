Energy Alert
Nov. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dense fog and showers have come to start the week off wet. Fog won’t last all day but off and on again showers are possible through this evening.

Rainfall amounts won’t be impressive, but it will be enough to need a jacket as light rain dampens the day. Temperatures stay in the 60s without much or any sunshine.

Later this week, the 60s become 70s and maybe even 80s. Warm days are numbered though. Much colder air is set to arrive later this weekend.

Highs drop into the 50s and overnight lows will be near or below freezing. Not much, if any, rain is expected with the front bringing the colder weather. Cold air may stick around for a while and we’ll have to watch for chances for winter weather by the end of the month.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

People are pumping the brakes on getting gas as prices continue to soar on diesel, but for those who drive for a living, keeping the tank empty is not an option.

Two University of Arkansas football players were arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct.

As the final days wind down to the election, Democrats are spotlighting the issue of Social Security as President Joe Biden accuses Republicans of wanting to cut the program. Republicans counter they only seek to update social security to keep it from bankruptcy.

A southeast Missouri animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

