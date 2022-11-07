Organization raises money one bowl at a time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity held its annual ‘Souper Sunday’ event at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro.

The goal of ‘Souper Sunday’ is to raise money for affordable housing, something Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Micheal Sullivan says is needed in Arkansas.

“In Arkansas, one in nine homeowners pay more than 50 percent of their income towards housing. 50 percent and so that doesn’t leave much for other necessities, food, gas, savings,” he said. “With affordable housing, we can help be able to afford more for their lifestyle.”

The event featured soups from nearly 20 businesses in the area and attendees also had the chance to participate in a silent auction.

Those who went also enjoyed snacks donated by businesses.

Sullivan said the funds from the event don’t just go to building homes.

“We also have a repair program that does work on existing houses in order to maintain our current housing stock and so fundraisers like this help us do that work here in Jonesboro,” he said.

The event raised $16,000 last year. This year, Sullivan’s hope is to raise $20,000 for the organization.

