Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source.

According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.

The Director of IT for Craighead County, Ezra Rodgers, told KAIT8 the compromise was of a third-party company’s equipment. Rodgers said Apprentice Information Systems, Inc. was the company.

In a statement provided, Apprentice Information Systems, Inc. said “out of an abundance of caution some county government systems have been brought offline to further assess potential threats and investigate potential ongoing security issues,” after a potential security breach was detected.

The company also would not provide specifics about the breach or if taxpayer information was compromised.

Eddington said the collector’s office is currently unable to use any of its computer systems and is working from a delinquent list to provide services to the public. He said the office is working on implementing a “disaster recovery plan.”

Rodgers said the county’s assessor also uses the technology service from Apprentice Information Systems, Inc., but could not say how the department was impacted.

According to the company’s website, it provides services to at least 40 Arkansas counties, including Craighead, Greene, Clay, Sharp, and Poinsett.

Eddington referred further questions to a spokesperson with a consulting company.

The company said law enforcement has been notified. An FBI spokesperson said it could not confirm or deny an investigation.

