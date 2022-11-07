Energy Alert
Two University of Arkansas football players arrested

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fayetteville Police arrested Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown for disorderly conduct on Saturday night.

According to the arrest report, around 2:00 a.m. an officer was clearing N. West Street of a crowd after multiple businesses had closed for the night.

The officer directed Brown, a freshman defensive back on the team, off the street, and he initially complied but soon after returned to the street. The officer grabbed Brown’s arm and moved him back to the sidewalk.

“Brown turned and looked at me, a police officer in full uniform, and pushed me away from him,” said the report.

Brown then “engaged in fighting behavior” when being taken into custody.

A second officer saw Slusher, a junior defensive back, get involved during Brown’s arrest.

The report Slusher “grabbed Officer Barnett and attempted to pull him away from Brown.”

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with a university spokesperson who shared a statement from Sam Pittman on the arrests.

“We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher. We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team,” said the spokesperson.

Both Slusher and Brown were taken to Washington County Detention Center and will appear in court on Dec. 1.

Anthony Brown arrested for disorderly conduct.
Anthony Brown arrested for disorderly conduct.
Myles Slusher arrested for disorderly conduct.
Myles Slusher arrested for disorderly conduct.

