Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 3rd, 2022 and November 4th, 2022.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines 53 yd TD)

Nominee #1 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines totes it 53 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 48-36 on Thursday.

Corning (Jakob Cox pick-six)

Nominee #2 is Corning. Jakob Cox jumps the route, he’ll return the interception for a touchdown. Corning beat Piggott 30 - 2 on Thursday to clinch a state playoff spot.

Hoxie (Camden Brooks TD)

Nominee number 3 is Hoxie. Camden Brooks with the go-ahead touchdown. The Mustangs beat Walnut Ridge 7-6 to secure a home playoff game.

Southside (Seth Case 88 yd TD)

Our final nominee is Southside. Seth Case goes end to end, it’s an 88 yard touchdown. The Southerners beat Paragould 44-7 to secure a winning season in their first 5A campaign.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

