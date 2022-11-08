3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Caruthersville woman has been arrested.

According to Caruthersville Police, Jamourion Grimsley was taken into custody on Monday, November 7, with the help of the U. S. Marshals Service and Jackson, Missouri Police.

Grimsley was arrested on second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on October 26.

Caruthersville Police said Grimsley was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Wayneasha Carter on June 11.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 13th Street and found Carter lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said she had gathered with some other people in the yard for a few minutes before shots rang out.

Carter was rushed to a hospital and later died.

A month after the shooting, Caruthersville Police said Eddie Dewayne Hunt, Jr. was taken into custody in Kennett and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.

Carterville Police said the young man from Hayti was also charged with first degree murder in the death of Carter.

After making the announcement of Grimsley’s arrest, Chief Jones released a warning.

Jones stated, “To any outsiders of Caruthersville thinking about committing crimes within this city you are forewarned that you will be brought to justice.”

The police chief also reassured the community that his officers are “working diligently” to stop violent crime and will not stop until gun violence comes to an end on their streets and in their community.

