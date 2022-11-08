Advice for heating your home in the winter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are switching thermostats from cool to heat as temperatures become cooler and the Arkansans Red Cross is giving tips on ways to stay safe while keeping your home warm.

Content partner KARK spoke with Red Cross Greater Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold, who said that this is about when the Red Cross starts seeing more home fires and that most of those fires are due to space heaters.

Closing blinds, putting blankets or towels under doors to stop a draft and wearing more layers while inside are ways Arnold said you can safely keep your home warm without a heater.

Arnold gave many ways to practice safe heating:

Have three feet of space on all sides of a space heater

Never leave a space heater unattended while on

Place space heaters on a level, hard, non-flammable surface, i.e. not carpet or rugs

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home

Make sure any embers from a fireplace are extinguished before going to sleep

Have a plan in place for if a fire does happen

Arnold said you can start your fire escape plan by identifying emergency exits in your house and testing all smoke alarms.

“Even when you’re doing everything you can to be fire safe fires can still happen,” Arnold said. “So, be prepared. Make sure your smoke alarm is working. We recommend people test their smoke alarms at least once a month.”

Another important part of a fire escape plan Arnold mentions is declaring a meeting spot in the event of a fire.

“Everyone knows exactly where they are going to meet up so that everyone is accounted for,” Arnold continued. “Have an emergency kit. It’s always a great idea to have one of those close to exits. That would include water, blankets, any emergency medicine you know you would need to have.”

