Arkansas State football back from bye week, prepare for UMass

The Red Wolves are back in action Saturday vs. UMass(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back to work after a bye week.

“I liked the way our kids came back,” head coach Butch Jones said Tuesday. “I like their approach, I like their excitement. I think they were back, ready to get to work.”

The Red Wolves have three games left in the 2022 season, two of them are at The Vault. The first is Saturday as the Red Wolves tangle with the Minutemen of UMass.

A-State is out of Sun Belt and bowl contention, but Jones says there’s plenty to play for, especially the seniors.

“You got three weeks left to create value for you and our program in any way shape, form, or another. How do you want to be remembered? How you want to leave a legacy here. One day you’re going to come back with your family. And you’re going to walk through these walls. How do you want to be remembered? They tell you the right things, their intentions are well. Now you got to back those intentions up with actions.”

Arkansas State (2-7) faces UMass (1-8) Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:00pm, the non-conference matchup will be streamed on ESPN3.

