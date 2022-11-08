Corning wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on November 3rd and November 4th, 2022.

12,550 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Corning (5,898) beats Southside (5,218) by 680 votes, East Poinsett County (1,124) was 3rd, Hoxie (310) was 4th.

Jakob Cox jumps the route, he’ll return the interception for a touchdown. The Bobcats beat Piggott 30-2 on November 3rd to clinch a state playoff spot.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Corning booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

