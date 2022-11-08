Crash under investigation in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation.

The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track.

JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to properly yield, causing her to go in the air and land in the embankment where the track begins.

She added there were only minor injuries in the crash.

BREAKING NEWS: A single-vehicle crash under investigation just north of Caraway and Matthews near the JETS building across the railroad track. pic.twitter.com/YadTi5njwA — Jorge Quiquivix (@jorgeaquiquivix) November 8, 2022

