Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crash under investigation in Craighead County

The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation.

The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track.

JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to properly yield, causing her to go in the air and land in the embankment where the track begins.

She added there were only minor injuries in the crash.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk...
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
1 killed, another injured in crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

Latest News

Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman 11/8/22 press conference (pre UMass)
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast