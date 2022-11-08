Energy Alert
Cultural Heritage Event, students learn from different cultures

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University, in partnership with Every Child is Ours, hosted the Cultural Heritage Event at the Fowler Center.

Fourth graders from the area had an opportunity to hear from various speakers about finding success and believing in themselves.

The event was also an opportunity for children to learn from other cultures, something ASU Dean of the College of Communication and Behavioral Science Mary Bradley said was integral for their growth.

“They’re trying to learn one another’s culture so that they are aware of individuals and what their practices are and that they will learn to respect and admire them for their cultures just like have our own cultures,” she said.

The students were able to learn from different cultures in the United States. Members of the Lakota spoke at the ceremony and gave students an opportunity to see a cultural dance.

A speaker from South Africa also spoke to the students and they had a chance to learn about a culture from a different country.

Other speakers included Bob Nash, who previously worked with the Clinton administration as an undersecretary of the US Department of Agriculture and spoke of his beginnings in Arkansas and gave students a motivational speech about believing in yourself and making the most of your opportunities.

Bradley said she was happy about the opportunity given to the students.

“The children are excited and very happy to be here and really and truthfully we are so proud that they are because they’re learning about other individuals and what happens in their culture,” she said.

