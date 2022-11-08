DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers.

The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.

The DOJ said the primary concern with elections is voter intimidation and listed Arkansas as one of the 24 states being monitored.

Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack has worked for Craighead County for 8 years.

Despite multiple hot-button issues on the ballet, she is not expecting anything out of the ordinary on election day.

“All the things that are happening in other areas, do not seem to be happening here, which is nice I think we have a great and strong community,” said Clack.

Most poll workers are like Carol Sexton, they are retired, and she has had a few agitated voters but has never had much of a problem.

According to Jonesboro Public Information Officer Salley Smith, Jonesboro Police or the Craighead County Sheriffs are not doing anything different for election day.

Clack has been working the polls every day since early voting started and says she has not dealt with violence or intimidation.

“So far I have not had any threats, and no one has shown any aggression,” said Clack.

Clack has had a few run-ins, but nothing that required law enforcement.

“We have had some people cranky about one thing or the other, and we just let them be, and let them vote and they go on,” said Clack.

