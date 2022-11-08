Ensuring voter security at the polls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voting is underway and those who work the polls are keeping ballots safe.

Poll workers are ensuring every aspect of voting stays safe, from keeping machines up to date to making sure ballots that are transported are handled safely.

Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said the voting machines are four years old and are the most current model available.

She said work is made to ensure the machines are running properly.

“We have every odd year between these big elections, ES&S comes out. They check all the machines. They’ve made improvements along the way, and they’ve kept it up. If something is wrong, we’ll call them, and they’ll come out and fix it,” Clack said.

When it comes to transferring ballots to the Election Annex, Clack said everyone involved in that process is vetted.

She said there are trained individuals who oversee the polls. They have keys to the machine when the ballots are placed. The ballots are placed in bins that are locked and then brought to the annex.

“The ballots are in a bin that can be locked so they take those, they bring them straight here to the annex. So, at the end of election night, I have every ballot that’s cast here secure at the annex,” Clack said.

At times, inmates are brought to help deliver those boxes to the annex. Clack said their only role is to transport the locked boxes to the annex. They don’t handle anything before or after.

“The sheriffs are here with them, they’ve also worked multiple elections. They know the drill. The sheriff’s office would not let them work with us if they weren’t properly vetted,” Clack said.

She said every process is handled delicately to ensure everyone’s vote is safe.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.