Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls

Live coverage from across America from in-market Gray TV stations, giving local perspectives on the mid-term election nationwide.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KAIT/Local News Live) - Gray TV’s national channel, Local News Live, is providing live coverage across America from in-market TV stations, giving local perspectives on the mid-term election nationwide.

Local News Live is also available on each of the Region 8 News digital apps: Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV throughout the evening.

In addition to our regular newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. (CST), Region 8 News will have live, on location updates across our area on KAIT-TV throughout the evening, plus updates on Region 8 News Now on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV at 7:30 and 9:00.

After polls close, look for the latest race results for Region 8 on KAIT-TV, kait8.com/vote2022, and the Region 8 News app.

