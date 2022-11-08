Lyon College to collaborate with UAMS on state dental school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In April Lyon College plans to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools with OneHealth Education Group.

According to Talk Business and Politics, Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining a scope of collaboration.

“We are thrilled to work with the state’s only academic medical center, UAMS, on collaborative efforts for our Institute of Health Sciences and the founding of Arkansas’s first and only college of dentistry,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College. “This collaboration represents a partnership between two historic institutions dedicated to the health and education of Arkansas.”

The collaboration supports oral health outreach and outcomes throughout Arkansas, especially in its most vulnerable communities.

“The MOU will work to foster joint efforts in both entities’ respective missions and identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development to benefit students and faculty,” said Talk Business and Politics.

“With the signing of this MOU, UAMS and Lyon College are paving the way for health improvement in Arkansas,” said Dr. Stephanie Gardner, UAMS senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost. “This partnership will ensure the highest-level programmatic achievement for the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences and fulfill UAMS’ mission to improve the health and health care of Arkansas.”

The Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine main campus will be in Little Rock at the Heifer Project International Campus.

