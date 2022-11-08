Energy Alert
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.
David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from Trenton Tennessee, who made sexual comments to a teen girl on social media.

“Odom made the conversation go sexual and continued texting the juvenile female,” police said.

Odom was arrested after booking a hotel room and telling the teen the room number; Police showed up instead.

Odom was charged with internet stalking of a child and is in the Craighead County Detention Center with a $1 million bond.

