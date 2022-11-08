Nov. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances are behind us and we’ve got several warm days on the way. Clouds should break up a little bit today, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

As skies clear, overnight temperatures get a little cooler. No big rain chances on the way for the next week. We are still on schedule for a big blast of colder air to overspread Region 8 this weekend, though.

We’re not expecting for much moisture to be available along the cold front, so rain chances show just a few sprinkles possible. Once the cold air is here, it’ll stick around for awhile. All of next week’s highs could stay in the 40s and 50s. Frost and freeze most mornings will return with the cold.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

It’s Election Day. What you need to know about voting in Arkansas.

With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers.

A third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Caruthersville woman has been arrested.

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

