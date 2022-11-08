Energy Alert
Salvation Army’s kettle bells are back

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nov. 7 marks the beginning of the annual Kettle Bell Campaign for The Salvation Army.

Commanding Officer Charles Smith said they had big goals for this year.

“This is our primary fundraiser every year and our goal this year is $80,000. We hope to be able to raise that money this year,” he said.

Smith also said the donations go a long way to help those who need help.

“These donations help the community. Those that cannot really help themselves. On average, we have a 20-bit shelter, but we also have people that come in to help with emergency food as well as utility assistance,” he said.

Smith said the Kettle Bell Campaign volunteers are currently located at JCPenney, Dillard’s and Hobby Lobby.

They will expand to Walmart and Kroger in the coming weeks.

