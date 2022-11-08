Enjoy the Warmer Air While It Lasts

Rain chances are behind us and we’ve got several warm days on the way. Clouds should break up a little bit today, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. As skies clear, overnight temperatures get a little cooler. No big rain chances on the way for the next week. We are still on schedule for a big blast of colder air to overspread Region 8 this weekend, though. We’re not expecting for much moisture to be available along the cold front, so rain chances show just a few sprinkles possible. Once the cold air is here, it’ll stick around for awhile. All of next week’s highs could stay in the 40s and 50s. Frost and freeze most mornings will return with the cold too.

