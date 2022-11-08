Energy Alert
November 9th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/8)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The warmest day of the week has arrived and it could be the warmest day in the next few weeks. Sunshine takes near 80 later today. We start cooling off a little on Thursday but highs stay in the 70s. A strong cold front arrives Friday morning and will keep temperatures in the 50s for the rest of the day. It’ll get very cold by Saturday morning and stay that way all weekend and all next week. Highs in the 40s are likely even with sunshine. Wind chill will make it feel even colder for the start of deer season. Overnight temperatures stay near or below freezing all week. Any overnight or morning rain chances next week may have a few snow flurries or sleet pellets mixed in. Nothing major expected.

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/8)
