West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40

Arkansas State Police
Arkansas State Police
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis.

Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe Lewis was driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis when the shooting happened.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

