Williams Baptist men’s soccer advances to AMC Tournament finals

For the first time in program history, the Williams men’s soccer team will be playing in the AMC Tournament Championship, following their 5-2 semifinal victory over Harris-Stowe in overtime.

The Eagles found themselves facing a 2-0 deficit just ten minutes into the game after a couple of defensive mistakes led to goals for the Hornets. But the Eagles didn’t let themselves get down. They stuck to their game plan and continued to attack the Hornets’ goal. They finally were able to get a goal back, when in the 38th minute, Thiago Nascimento was able to slide a ball past the keeper off a pass from Gabriel di Mauro.

Williams upped their game in the second half and maintained a bulk of the possesion. They kept attacking the goal, but couldn’t seem to get the equalizer. With time running out, Gabriel de Paula fired home a ball after chaos in the box from a corner kick to tie the game with three minutes remaining. The Eagles had a few more chances, but the time ran out and forced overtime.

The first overtime period saw the Eagles continuing their play from the second half, and they finally took the lead eight minutes in when Jacobo Obradors slotted home a pass from Ivan Perez. From there, the Eagles just added on in the second overtime period with two more goals to pad the lead. Perez scored the first one in the 101st minute and Fernando Paya scored the second three minutes later off a pass from Lucas Camilo.

“I am very proud of the boys’ mentality and the way that we fought for this result. It was very exciting to me and I am very happy that we played with our hearts today. Looking forward to Friday!” Head Coach Gabriel Sitibaldi remarked following the final whistle.

The Eagles outshot the Hornets 16(12) - 4(4).

Alejandro Perez played in goal for the Eagles and collected two saves in the win.

Up Next

The Eagles advance to the AMC Tournament Finals on Friday, Nov. 11. They will host the winner of Missouri Baptist/Columbia at the WBU Soccer Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

