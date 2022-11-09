Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball tips off season at Louisiana Tech

The Red Wolves tipped off 2022 preseason practice Thursday afternoon.
The Red Wolves tipped off 2022 preseason practice Thursday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re less than 24 hours away from Arkansas State women’s basketball.

Destinee Rogers’ Red Wolves head to Ruston, they’ll face Louisiana Tech. A-State is dealing with a couple injuries ahead of the season opener.

“We are short a couple players, just because of Keya Patton still coming back from her ACL injury,” Rogers said Tuesday in a zoom press conference. “We had Lelani Augmon go down with a little bit of an ankle sprain. But I still feel confident who we have that’s going to be available on Thursday.”

There’s 7 newcomers including 4 D1 transfers. One of the new Red Wolves is Batesville great and former Mizzou guard Izzy Higginbottom. Five players are back that saw considerable minutes last season. That includes Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton. The Little Rock native landed on the Preseason All-SBC squad. Rogers likes the look the 2022-23 Red Wolves.

“The girls seem excited this week,” Rogers added. “I think they’re tired of practicing against each other. They’re excited to play against someone else. So we’re really looking forward to Thursday. And starting this journey with a really special team.”

Arkansas State faces Louisiana Tech Thursday at 11:30am. The game will be streamed on CUSA.tv

