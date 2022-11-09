Energy Alert
Blytheville All-State forward Rashaud Marshall signs with Ole Miss

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fastbreak Friday Night standout made it official with SEC swish.

Rashaud Marshall helped lead Blytheville to the NEA Tournament title, the 4A-3 title, and the state finals. The four-star prospect signed with Ole Miss, holding firm a Rebel commitment that was made in July. Marshall earned 2022 All-State and 2022 All-State Tournament honors.

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis likes what Marshall brings to the table in Oxford. “He’s rated as the #1 player in Arkansas, and at 6′9″ and 235 pounds, he is an explosive, tough, and physical player with a great motor. Rashaud is going to have an unbelievable senior season, and he plays for a really good Blytheville program.”

