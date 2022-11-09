Energy Alert
Boozman retains U.S. Senate seat

John Boozman (R) U.S. Senator candidate
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Senator John Boozman has won re-election.

According to preliminary results, the incumbent Republican defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates.

Boozman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Before then, he had served as U.S. Representative for District 3 from 2001 until 2011.

You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Region 8 News Vote 2022 page.

Region 8 News at 6 Election Preview 4 of 4