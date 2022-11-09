Craighead County races headed to runoffs
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:
Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
- Guy Pardew, Jr.
- Janice Porter
Jonesboro Alderman Ward 6 Position 1
- Larry Hagar
- Dr. Anthony D. Coleman
Bay Mayor
- Sandi Ladd Griffin
- Paul Keith
Voters can cast their ballots on Dec. 6 at any Jonesboro polling center and the Bay Community Center.
Early voting will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson in Jonesboro, or at the Lake City Courthouse, 113 Cobean.
