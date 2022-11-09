Energy Alert
Craighead County races headed to runoffs

Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races.

Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

  • Guy Pardew, Jr.
  • Janice Porter

Jonesboro Alderman Ward 6 Position 1

  • Larry Hagar
  • Dr. Anthony D. Coleman

Bay Mayor

  • Sandi Ladd Griffin
  • Paul Keith

Voters can cast their ballots on Dec. 6 at any Jonesboro polling center and the Bay Community Center.

Early voting will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson in Jonesboro, or at the Lake City Courthouse, 113 Cobean.

