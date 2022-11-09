Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney.

She defeated Martin E. Lilly.

She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties.

You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Region 8 News Vote 2022 page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.