John Thurston re-elected Secretary of State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Incumbent John Thurston will continue to serve as the Arkansas Secretary of State.

The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Anna Beth Gorman, according to early vote results.

He was first elected to office in 2018 after serving eight years as the Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands.

