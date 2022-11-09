Nov. 9: What yo need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The warmest day of the week has arrived and it could be the warmest day in the next few weeks. Sunshine takes near 80 later today.

We start cooling off a little on Thursday but highs stay in the 70s. A strong cold front arrives Friday morning and will keep temperatures in the 50s for the rest of the day.

It’ll get very cold by Saturday morning and stay that way all weekend and all next week. Highs in the 40s are likely even with sunshine. Wind chill will make it feel even colder for the start of deer season.

Overnight temperatures stay near or below freezing all week. Any overnight or morning rain chances next week may have a few snow flurries or sleet pellets mixed in. Nothing major expected.

News Headlines

November election results are in. We’ll highlight some of the big races in Arkansas and Missouri.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas’s next governor.

The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half. Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.

Missouri voters voted to pass Amendment 3, which will change Missouri’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older.

Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda.

