Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half.

Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.

UNOFFICIAL FINAL NUMBERS from Craighead County (27,881 ballots cast).



Library County Millage Decrease: 5,626 for, 3,520 against (59.8% to 37.5%)



Library City Millage Decrease: 9,017 for, 8,969 against (48.8% to 48.5%). pic.twitter.com/2W3D2WGKxi — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) November 9, 2022

Library Director Vanessa Adams said if the funding was to be cut in half, they would be forced to close their doors around the county.

