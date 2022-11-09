Energy Alert
Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved

The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half.
The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half.

Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.

Library Director Vanessa Adams said if the funding was to be cut in half, they would be forced to close their doors around the county.

You can track the results from the election by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

