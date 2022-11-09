Energy Alert
Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected

Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State...
Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State Representative Monte Hodges and Independent Roger B. Daugherty.(Arkansas Political Directory)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Rick Crawford will serve another term as U.S. Representative for District 1.

Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State Representative Monte Hodges and Independent Roger B. Daugherty.

You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Region 8 News Vote 2022 page.

