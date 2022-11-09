Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Rick Crawford will serve another term as U.S. Representative for District 1.

Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated Democratic challenger State Representative Monte Hodges and Independent Roger B. Daugherty.

