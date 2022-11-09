Energy Alert
Riceland death under investigation

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the plant located at 216 S. Gee.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment and fell.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play.

Riceland Foods is expected to release a statement on the incident.

We will continue to track this story and update it as details become available.

