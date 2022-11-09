Riceland death under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the plant located at 216 S. Gee.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment and fell.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play.

Riceland Foods is expected to release a statement on the incident.

We will continue to track this story and update it as details become available.

